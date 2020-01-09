South Adams schools closed due to ‘excessive’ illness-related absences

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — South Adams Schools have canceled classes Friday due to an “excessive” number of absences related to illness, the district announced Thursday.

A post on the district’s website reads: “South Adams is currently experiencing an excessive number of illness related absences.” The district consulted with the Adams County Health Department and decided to cancel school on Friday, the post read.

It’s not clear what type of illness has spread around the district.

“The health and wellness of our students is of utmost importance,” the post said.

The district will not hold an eLearning day, but instead make up the day on May 21. Weekend athletic events will be determined on an individual team basis per event.