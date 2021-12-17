South Adams Schools addresses concerns over alleged weapon on campus

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams Schools has responded to concerns regarding a student allegedly bringing a firearm to campus on Friday.

According to a letter addressed to South Adams students and families on Friday, it was reported to administration and the school resource officer (SRO) that a student may have been in possession of a BB gun. The SRO and administration discovered that the student had a plastic toy gun in a jacket pocket.

Superintendent Clouser-Penrod added there was no threat made to students on Friday.

Read the full letter below from Superintendent Clouser-Penrod.

Starfire Families,

It has come to our attention that there is misinformation circulating that has understandably caused great concern to our South Adams families relating to a student in possession of a firearm at school.

Prior to the start of school today it was reported to the South Adams Administration and SRO that a student may be in possession of a BB gun. The South Adams SRO administrative team immediately followed appropriate protocol in addressing the situation.

The team discovered that a student had a plastic toy gun in a jacket pocket. There was no threat or use of the toy gun at any time. Following the discovery of the plastic toy gun, the team followed the appropriate handbook procedures.

Nothing is more important than the safety of our students. We take situations like this very seriously- not just on days like today- but every single day. While recent events have brought awareness and a heightened sense of concern, the South Adams SRO and Administrative team have worked diligently over the past year to increase safety and security measures and training to ensure the constant safety and security of our entire Starfire family. As you know from our communication yesterday, we had many law enforcement officers in our buildings and on our campus throughout the day to ensure that students and staff felt safe at school. We are so thankful for our entire Adams County Law Enforcement for supporting us this way.

I sincerely apologize for not communicating this information to our families, which would have prevented the misinformation that has caused great concern to many. Especially considering the threat to schools that had been made. It is always my goal to involve and communicate with families to make sure they know that their children are in great hands while they are at school.

Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.