FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Soundbar Studios, previously known as Digitracks and Fresh House Entertainment, is opening up to the rich Fort Wayne music scene by providing artists a space to create projects for whatever the need may be.

Engineers work out of the studios and sessions can be booked, at individual prices. Artists can also join the studio and utilize the facility as a hub for the Fort Wayne music scene. Coaching will also be offered at the facility to assist artists in reaching their goals.

The open house and demo day will happen Sunday, August 20 at Soundbar Studios at 3943 Parnell Ave. The event will allow local and regional artists to get in for free to help build their skills.