FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is seeking donations to help replace the Giant Slide. The goal is to raise $50,000 to “Save Our Slide.”

The current Giant Slide is 30 years old. It will be closed on August 28 due to regular wear and tear, according to Science Central. Science Central announced in March it would close the slide and rail bike. There’s no word on any replacement for the rail bike.

“Additionally, because of the exhibit’s age, the center’s inspection company will no longer conduct annual assessments after this year to verify its safety; as such, the responsible action for Science Central to take is to retire the exhibit,” a release from Science Central explained.

The purchase of a new slide will be $50,000. Science Central said it has already raised $25,000 for a replacement slide. If you’d like to donate to help purchase the new slide, click here. Renderings of the new slide can also be found at that link.

The new slide will be different than the current one. There will not be a height requirement, like the current one. It would also measure 24 feet high and have more turns, according to Science Central. It will also not require a Science Central staff member to be present to use it, which makes it more accessible.

“We know our visitors love this exhibit,” said Science Central executive director Martin Fisher of the Giant Slide. “In fact, their enthusiasm for it is why we’ve developed a plan to replace it. But we need their support in order to put that plan into motion. This is a unique opportunity to help us add a new slide that would delight a whole new generation of people.”

The goal is to purchase the slide by December 31. You can follow along for updates on Science Central’s social media account.