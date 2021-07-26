Soon-to-be Kindergartners getting head start on school year with ‘Kindergarten Countdown’

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – 120 soon-to-be Kindergartners are getting a head start on the upcoming school year thanks to a partnership between United Way of Allen County, Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools.

Throughout July, the United Way of Allen County hosted young learners for the annual Kindergarten Countdown program. Children learn basic literacy and math skills, go on virtual field trips and participate in other hands-on activities. This program helps families navigate and prepare for the transition into Kindergarten and helps students be better prepared for school.

After last year’s Kindergarten Countdown was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, the program returned this summer and expanded by two classrooms. The expansion helped more rural schools who have not had access to programs like this in the past.

Below is a list of the participating schools:

Fort Wayne Community Schools

Abbett Elementary

Bloomingdale Elementary

Indian Village Elementary

Maplewood Elementary

Waynedale Elementary

East Allen County Schools

Heritage Elementary

New Haven Primary

Southwick Elementary (two classrooms)

This year’s Kindergarten Countdown program goes from July 6-30.