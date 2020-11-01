Song by Bishop Dwenger grad featured in Hallmark Christmas movie

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WANE) — A new Christmas movie airing on the Hallmark Channel features a song sung by Bishop Dwenger graduate Rachel Horter.

Horter recorded the song “Come On Christmas”, written by her frequent collaborator Donald Benjamin. The song is used in the Hallmark movie “On the 12th Date of Christmas”, which will premier on the channel on November 1 at 8:00 pm. Horter said she has worked with Benjamin before and that the pair first landed a Hallmark movie feature together for the 2017 film “Switched for Christmas” starring Candace Cameron Bure.

Although it is not her first time having music featured in a film, Horter said it is always interesting to see how the songs are incorporated into the movie.

“These movies, they do it so well and so gracefully and I love hearing it because they put the music in there so slyly sometimes you don’t notice, oh, music’s playing in the background,” said Horter. “They’ll be in a store or they’ll have a radio on in the background and you won’t realize that it’s you singing.”

Horter got her start in music singing for Bishop Dwengers Summit Sound and Elegance show choirs. She currently performs full time and venues in the Nashville area as well as at private events.

“On the 12th Date of Christmas” is currently scheduled to air six times on the Hallmark Channel in November:

November 1, 8:00 pm

November 4, 10:00 pm

November 7, 6:00 pm

November 12, 8:00 pm

November 20, 6:00 pm

November 29, 6:00 pm

You can learn more about Horter’s career over on her website.