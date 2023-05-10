FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is visiting Fort Wayne for the dedication of a monument that honors the Civil Rights activist.

Pillars of Hope and Justice is a monument that honors King’s legacy and the historic speech he made in Fort Wayne on June 5, 1963, according to a release from the city. King’s speech was one of several that year leading up to “I Have a Dream”. Sixty years later, the monument is being officially dedicated to the leader on June 5.

The event includes an anniversary celebration with remarks from Martin Luther King III and a recitation of the speech his father made in Fort Wayne, the release said. The celebration will be held in the Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, which was known as the Scottish Rite Auditorium when King originally spoke there.

The dedication is at 6 p.m. at the northwest corner of Main and Ewing streets, followed by the celebration in the nearby auditorium at 7 p.m.

The monument was designed by artists Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee with RE:site Studio, the release said.

Learn more about the monument and the event on the city’s website.