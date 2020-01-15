Son of fallen deputy following in father’s footsteps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two former confinement officers from the Allen County Jail were sworn into full time police officer positions with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

Officers Jordan Hissong and Joseph Cox join the Allen County Sheriff’s Department as the first deputies to a receive a promotion from a new department program, which hires new officers from within its ranks.

Both of the officers and their families shared excitement at the Allen County Courthouse during the ceremony Wednesday morning. For the Cox family, the day was also bittersweet.

Officer Joseph Cox is the son of former Allen County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joseph Cox, who died from a medical emergency while on duty in February 2017. On Wednesday, his son Joseph joined the ranks of the department his dad was a part of.

“It’s very much been a dream, ever since I was a small child. I’ve always wanted to be like my father who was an officer and now I get to work for the same department he did,” said Officer Joseph Cox.

Joseph’s mother, Diana Cox, said she is proud that her son gets to continue the family tradition of serving in the police force.

“My husband Joe, his dad, was a Fort Wayne officer and so Joe followed his dads footsteps, so this is a third generation police officer. We have other officers in our family too, so it’s a good legacy,” said Diana Cox.

Joseph said that he is excited to serve in the new role within the department and said he plans to perform the job the same way his dad did.

“It means I have a lot of to live up to and if I can ever live up to even half of that, I will be completely satisfied,” said Officer Joseph Cox.