Some restaurants remain open through winter travel advisories

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Despite the travel advisories issued as winter weather hit Northeast Indiana, some businesses chose to stay open.

Both A’roma Pizza and Lewis Street Grill tell WANE 15 that they saw a steady stream of customers throughout the winter weather we have had this week.

A’roma Pizza did close about 2 hours early last night but had their phone ringing constantly after opening back up today. General Manager Ericka Grepke said the reason they were able to open at all is that several of their staff live close by and chose to come in.

“I was actually kind of surprised how normal it’s been,” said Grepke. “It’s been a little higher, just considering it’s a weekday and especially afternoons can be very slow. So it is slightly higher but we’re fine with it. We wouldn’t mind a lot more business keeping it going.”

Lewis Street Grille owner Demetrius Bostic said they have also seen their typical amount of traffic, and that he actually picked up those who live further away.

“We’re trying to give the people what they want,” Bostic said. “We know that stuff is closed down so [that] brings more value to me.”