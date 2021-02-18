Some Fort Wayne residents still buried in snow as crews continue to plow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s been two days since Fort Wayne was covered with almost a foot of snow. Since then crews have been busy plowing streets and clearing roadways.

However, there are still roads covered in snow and ice

Several residents called WANE 15 concerned that snowplows had not been their road. For some, that changed by the end of the day.

However, other streets were not as lucky.

“Considering I am a resident in the middle of Fort Wayne and I can’t even get out for a shift at the hospital I think that definitely needs to change,” nurse and Fort Wayne resident Stephanie Balin said.

In Central Fort Wayne one neighborhood got tired of waiting for the city and plowed the street out themselves.

“They want to make these neighborhoods desirable and want people to live in them and occupy these homes but in the winter you can’t even get your car out,” A concerned Fort Wayne resident said. “The city has dropped the ball.”

WANE 15 reached out to the Fort Wayne Street Department. Officials say the policy is to clear main roads first. Residential streets generally take 48 hours to plow after a snow storm. The department also doesn’t salt residential roads.

They suggest that if you live in the city of Fort Wayne and your street hasn’t been plowed to call 311 and report it.

Many of the residents’ WANE spoke to say they have reported their street to 311, some have even contacted the mayor.

“We are tax-paying people, individuals and I would think we could easily do a little better job than what they have done,” A concerned Fort Wayne resident said.