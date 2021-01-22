Some Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation facilities to reopen Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, most Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation offices and facilities will reopen to the public for their normal operating hours.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Parks and Recreation Department said that capacities will be limited in its buildings and all facilities will continue to require masks and proper social distancing practices.

Locations reopening:

Parks and Recreation Administration Offices, 705 E. State Blvd. Open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Downtown Community Center, 233 W. Main St. Open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

McMillen Community Center, 3901 Abbott St. Youth must pre-register for programming which meets Monday – Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (noon – 5 p.m. when FWCS are closed) Adult programming is Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and evenings from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jennings Center, 1330 McCulloch St. Open for registered participants Monday – Thursday from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (noon – 5 p.m. when FWCS are closed)

Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St. Open for registered participants Monday – Thursday fro 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (noon – 5 p.m. when FWCS are closed)



Cooper Center will remain closed at this time, the department said.

For more details about programs and events at these facilities, go to the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.