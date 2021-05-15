Solomon Farm Park hosts Fiber Arts Celebration

Several vendors specializing in fiber arts also were at the celebration, selling equipment and supplies such as spinning wheels, wooden knitting needles, looms, and shuttles, felting needles and forms, and crochet hooks.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Solomon Farm Park hosted its 15th Fiber Arts Celebration on Friday and Saturday.

The event included hands-on participation and demonstrations in the processes of making natural fiber products such as wool dyeing, spinning and weaving.

The event included hands-on participation and demonstrations in the processes of making natural fiber products such as wool dyeing, spinning and weaving.

“It is maybe kind of a niche festival, but it’s very unique,” said Eden Lambs, the outdoor recreation supervisor for the parks department. “People are getting into crocheting and what’s cool about this festival is we take them through the processes of fiber from the sheep to the finished product.”

The day also serves as an opportunity to educate children.

“These days you see a lot of kids on their tablets and things like that,” said Lambs. “Of course they’re using their hands, but they’re not using your hands like they may be weaving, or sewing. So, to take them back to that was really cool I think that is important.”

Several vendors specializing in fiber arts also were at the celebration, selling equipment and supplies such as spinning wheels, wooden knitting needles, looms, and shuttles, felting needles and forms, and crochet hooks.

Guests can also visit with sheep and alpacas.

The FREE event is open until 5 p.m. on Saturday.