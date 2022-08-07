FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, will be held at Parkview Field in 2022.

This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park.

Organizers of Solfest joined First News Sunday on August 7 to preview this year’s version of the event. That interview can be seen in the video above.

Solfest is on Sunday August 14 from noon to 10 p.m.

Admission costs $15, but kids 10 or younger get in for free.