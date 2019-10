FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — A piece of Allen County history has a new owner.

The Covington Homestead sits on Covington Road in Aboite Township in southwest Fort Wayne. The nearly two-hundred-year-old house was auctioned off October 16th. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is 4,880 square feet and sits on 4.82 acres of land. The property sold for $350,000.

The new owners told WANE 15 they plan on bringing new life to the old home.