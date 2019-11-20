Solarize Indiana to host solar energy event to gain interest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Solarize Indiana will host a community meeting in December in Fort Wayne to share information about solar energy.

The group’s mission is to spread positive information about the benefits of adding solar energy to homes and bushiness across the state of Indiana. Group meetings cover a lot of topics including the cost effectiveness of solar energy and the process of purchasing solar panels. The group will also provide information regarding the installation process and will list some installment companies around the area.

Solarize Indiana says that adding solar panels to your property can improve the property value overall. Homeowners can receive a rebate on income tax should you choose to install solar panels.

The addition of solar panels is always energy efficient, even on cloudy days.

“When there’s cloud cover, there’s not any, at least there’s less solar energy that’s being absorbed by the panel. Usually it will be a low output day. The real benefit of solar panels is it kind of averages out over the year,” said Solarize Indiana Coordinator, Brent Hutchinson.

The Fort Wayne meeting will take place on December 14th at 4 PM, located at the Georgetown Branch of the Allen County Public Library.

Additional information can be found on the Solarize Indiana website.