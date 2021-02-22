Solar energy company expanding in Fort Wayne, Decatur; hiring 100

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A solar energy company is expanding into Fort Wayne and Decatur, and plans to hire up to 100 workers.

Powerhome Solar plans to open a sales office along Dupont Circle Drive in Fort Wayne, and an installation office on West Patterson Street in Decatur.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company plans to hire up to 100 employees in the coming months to fill local warehouse, installation and sales positions, it said.

Powerhome Solar CEO Jayson Waller said the growth is a result of the demand for renewable energy options.

“Electricity prices continue to increase in Indiana,” said Powerhome Solar CEO Jayson Waller. “Residents across the state are seeing how affordable solar is, and their hunger for renewable energy has led us to opening a second office to accommodate for our growing customer base. This also opens the door for more available jobs in the renewable energy market.”

Those interested in the Powerhome Solar career opportunities can visit http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs or send an email to careers@powerhome.com.