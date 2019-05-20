Soggy spring delays planting of crops

Waiting…that’s the name of the game for many farmers across the area as many are eager to get their crops in the ground. Don Wyss of Wyss Farms says, the rainy spring is forcing them to be patient when it comes to getting corn and soybeans planted, “At this point we have not planted any corn or soybeans and waiting for that opportunity. Generally, we like rain, we need rain to grow the corn and soybean, but at this point we are needing to get that period of dry weather, in order to get the corn and soybeans planted into a good environment.”

While seasonal rain amounts are above average, it’s not necessarily the amount of rain, but when it is falling. The usual planting season for corn and soybeans, is late April through May. From April 22nd to May 4th we saw 15 of 17 days have measurable rain. Which is really slowing down operations not just here but around the state.

“Typically, we are 57% planted in corn in the state of Indiana, currently the state as of the last progress report on Monday (5/13) was 6% planted, which shows just how far behind we are.” says Wyss.

The slow start to the season could soon impact yields come harvest time. Wyss says some farms will have to make tough decisions if they can’t get their crops in the ground soon, “We have a lot of decisions to make in the next 3 weeks. As we get into that June 1st time frame, we really start taking a yield hit, because we are losing that ideal growing season and it pushes into the fall issues with potentially an early frost that comes into play as well but the next 3 weeks are going to be very key in what weather give us as far as opportunity and if it does stay wet we have some hard decisions to make.”

Regardless of what those decisions are Pat Wyss is remaining positive, “Farmers are eternal optimists and we have to have a lot of faith. and that gets us through these kinds of times, they are challenging but we will make it again, just like we always do.”