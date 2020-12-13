Software uses cameras to monitor social distancing at Jungle George’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —As an indoor play center Jungle George’s, is one of the many businesses that has lost foot traffic due to the pandemic, but they are hoping to bring some of those customers back with a more precise measurement of how they are monitoring their building.

Jungle George’s manager Matthew Mills said their COVID-19 safety measures will start right when people walk in the door and come into contact with their thermal sensors stationed upfront.

“It’s actually a couple pieces,” said Mills. “One part is a temperature machine. It checks your temperature externally by putting your hand up to the sensor and then underneath it has hand sanitizer so you can add sanitizer to your hands afterward.”

They have also upgraded their security cameras with software from Canadian company myPraesidio. The program allows them to monitor how well people are able to social distance throughout their facility.

“Right now, we have one at the front door however we do plan to have it connected to all of our cameras so that we can basically examine where we have hotspots of where people tend to cluster and try to brainstorm together to find out ways to kind of help prevent and to help us social distance more.”

Mills is hopeful that the updates will make families feel more comfortable returning to Jungle George’s throughout the pandemic.

“We kind of have to get it, at this rate in order to try to stay open and make people feel safe,” said Mills. “We’re a free indoor playground. It’s a great opportunity for people to go to when you can’t afford a kid’s birthday party. You know, business isn’t quite what it should be but we’re still here. It’s a great place.”

Along with their new social distancing technology, they have also spaced out games and increased cleaning of all of their equipment, bounce houses, and games.