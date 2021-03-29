Social media ‘vigilante’ groups going after online sexual predators can create dangerous situations, hinder law enforcement efforts

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana has seen an increase of “social media ‘vigilante’ groups” attempting to go after online sexual predators, and the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office said this can create extremely dangerous situations and hinder law enforcement efforts.

“While these groups may have the best intentions in mind, operating outside the scope of law enforcement can be extremely dangerous for both themselves and others,” said the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s office.

Private “investigations” created through this kind of activity, where citizens pretend to be minors in order to lure and then confront suspected online predators, face legal challenges and other hurdles that impact whether formal criminal charges could be filed, the office said.

“When citizens take matters into their own hands, it is often harmful to a successful prosecution, leading to someone, who may very well be guilty, eluding accountability for their actions,” said the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s office.

Law enforcement officials are qualified to conduct these kinds of investigations and have gone through extensive training that teaches them the right techniques to collect and preserve evidence that is necessary to prosecute these kinds of cases, the office said. They are also able to ensure that an investigation is done objectively and professionally while respecting the Constitutional rights of suspects.

Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Elaine Becker is encouraging residents of Elkhart County not to take the law into their own hands. These citizen sting operations could lead to injury or death to a person attempting to expose a suspected predator, the person they are confronting or innocent bystanders. Confrontations of this nature are capable of turning violent quickly. Vigilantes also open themselves up to potential lawsuits for libel and slander.

If a resident has a reason to suspect someone may be attempting to lure minors online, contact law enforcement so they can conduct a professional investigation and collect the necessary evidence which, if warranted, will lead to formal charges and a prosecution.

Tips can be submitted by calling law enforcement agency or 911 in an emergency.