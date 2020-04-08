Social distancing encouraged at parks, playgrounds closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The combination of beautiful spring weather and COVID-19 cabin fever has sent families outdoors looking for somewhere to go. Summit City residents have been cleared to visit city parks, but certain areas are off limits.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has closed playgrounds, pavilions and park restrooms at all city parks. City golf courses, community centers, youth centers, the Botanical Conservatory and Lawton Park’s skate park, all run by the department, have also been closed.

As some cities have closed parks completely, or banned basketball games, most of Fort Wayne’s athletic courts and fields have been allowed to stay open and in use. Park leaders encourage visitors to use social distance practices when playing sports.

A drive around the city Wednesday afternoon found people following the department’s guidelines at a handful of the city’s 90 parks. Playgrounds were mostly empty as signs posted nearby told visitors of the closures. Tennis courts were busy, but action on basketball courts was limited.

A sign is posted next to the playground at Promenade Park telling visitors the playground is closed due to COVID-19.

“We don’t have the means to enforce the closures,” Rob Hines, a spokesperson for the Parks Department told WANE 15. “But we hope citizens will take the signs seriously and understand how important it is to regulate their own behavior and use our parks responsibly to protect themselves and their fellow citizens.”

Hines added that any of the restrictions are subject to change depending on the spread of COVID-19.