Sober Ride Indiana offering $15 ride credits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Sober Ride Indiana program is teaming up with Uber and Lyft to cut down on impaired driving over the holidays. In Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, $15 ride credits will be available for the first 2,000 redemptions (1,000 per city) from December 23 through January 1.

Ride credits can only be redeemed between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m.

“If your holiday plans involve alcohol, make arrangements ahead of time and book a sober ride,” said Devon McDonald, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute Executive Director. “Reaching your destination safely is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season.”

Sober Ride Indiana was created by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) last December with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The goal of the program is to reduce crashes and fatalities around certain holidays, when statistics show an increased potential for impaired driving.

Compared to other holidays, Christmas and New Year’s are among the deadliest for drunk-driving-related fatalities. According to ICJI, last December in Indiana, there were 361 collisions involving a driver over the legal limit resulting in 11 fatalities.

ICJI Traffic Safety Director Robert Duckworth said that these fatalities are preventable and can be avoided by planning ahead, finding a designated driver, using a ride service or taking advantage of programs like Sober Ride Indiana.

“Since we launched the program last year, we’ve had roughly 6,000 redemptions,” Duckworth said. “Those are people who made the right decision, not only for themselves, but for other drivers on the road. No one should have to lose a loved one to impaired driving, especially during the holidays.”

To redeem a $15 ride credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the ride service being used.

Before booking a sober ride, users are encouraged to review and follow any COVID-specific requirements designated by Uber and Lyft. Tips are not included, and users are financially responsible for anything over $15. Possession of the code does not necessarily guarantee availability of the credit.