FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier organization is providing a way to keep Fort Wayne’s roads as safe as possible during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Sober Ride Indiana is offering $15 in rideshare credits through Uber and Lyft to help eliminate drinking and driving this holiday weekend.

For the credits to work, your ride must begin or end at an address within Fort Wayne city limits.

The credits are valid from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Vouchers are limited. Stay up to date with the latest options for ride vouchers on the Facebook page for Sober Indiana. Learn how to redeem a discounted ride online.