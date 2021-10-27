Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab’s 2022 calendars on sale through Nov. 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An organization that raised 30 young birds last year is asking the public for help to continue caring for the raptors.

Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab is currently selling 2022 calendars featuring their iconic birds for $20. Sales from the calendars will help support operating costs which include raptor food, medicine and utility bills. The non-profit said it also relies heavily on volunteers to help in major areas.

“it helps our birds our funds are limited um we need food to you know they need care every single day, they need food every single day and every little bit helps and that’s why we are working hard to get our calendar’s sold and hopefully get money to help our birds,” said Gigi Stewart, volunteer coordinator.

Calendar sales end on Nov. 5. To purchase a Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab 2022 Calendar, click here.