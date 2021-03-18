Soarin’ Hawk opens new facility to care for injured raptors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Soarin’ Hawk Rehabilitation Center located in Huntertown has been in the new location for a year now and serves injured and orphaned birds of prey in Indiana, Southern Michigan and Northwestern Ohio.

The organization began in 1996. Wild raptors are rescued and rehabilitated on site and when healthy released back into the wild. Currently the organization has 25 educational birds. Rehabilitated birds have been placed all throughout the country at various zoos, avian centers, and state and local parks.

The non-profit organization receives various grants and relies on donations to care for the birds that are cared for on location. If a bird is found injured, Soarin’ Hawk asks to call the hotline number: 260-241-0134 and a representative will talk you through what to do.

Soarin’ Hawk offers educational programs and various opportunities to interact with the birds that call the facility its home. More information can be found on the website as well as a link to donate.