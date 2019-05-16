Soarin’ Hawk breaks ground on new facility

They have been rehabilitating injured birds for more than two decades, now Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation will have a new place to call home.

On Thursday afternoon, the non-profit broke ground on a new space. The 1,600 square foot building on Lima Road in Huntertown is set to be completed this fall. It will include a medical unit for injured raptors and pens for recovering and permanently housed birds.

“So they’ll have nice, new secure places to live,” said treasurer Bob Walton. “Then we’ll have flight pens out here where they can exercise, they are 100 feet long, so they can get lots of exercise flying back and forth so they are in good shape when they go out into the wild.”

For years, Soarin’ Hawk has relied on loaned properties to house its ICU and pens. The non-profit has been waiting more than two decades for a site like the one in Huntertown and thanks to donors it is finally coming to fruition.

“I’ve been with the organization for five years now and I never thought that this day would ever get here, it was a dream,” said Volunteer Representative Mary Coher.

Each year, Soarin’ Hawk rescues more than 250 raptors that it rehabs and then releases back into the wild. Volunteers also run educational programs at schools and libraries. The new facility will help them teach others about why it is so important to care for these birds.

“And when you see these birds up close and personal, they just steal a piece of your heart and they are very important, they are very important to the environment,” added Coher.

The new facility is expected to be completed by October.