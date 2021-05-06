Soarin’ Hawk asking for donations to help care for baby raptors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Springtime is baby raptor season at Soarin’ Hawk and the rehabilitation center is asking for donations to help care for the young birds.

“Last year alone we rescued 30 young birds” Soarin’ Hawk said. “Most of these come into our care after they have fallen from their nest and then abandoned by their mothers. While these little balls of fluff are adorable, they do add extra mouths to feed.”

For May, the center is asking the public for help to raise $4,500 to go to the care of the new rescues.

To donate, click here.