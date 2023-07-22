NOBLE Co., Ind. (WANE) – In a little less than a month some of the most talented people of Noble County and the region will be coming together for a night of entertainment. Formally known as Noble County’s Got Talent, So You Think You’ve Got Talent is a celebration of artistry and skills from across Northeast Indiana.

Josh Ogle with the event stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

So You Think You’ve Got Talent? is on Saturday, August 19. The talent show is happening at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show starts at 7. General admission is $10, the price is half of that for kids 5 and up and seniors. You still have time to be part of the show. The deadline to apply is July 30. You can click here to learn more.