Snowy Sunday around Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the early hours of Sunday morning, parts of Fort Wayne got almost four inches of snow but, that did not stop the people of Fort Wayne from having fun in the snow.

Shoaff Park had plenty of kids and families out sledding and snowboarding enjoying the first big snow of the season. Jayden Pezley, an avid snowboarder, was thrilled when he woke up and saw snow on the ground this morning.

“I like doing cool tricks on this,” said Pezley.

Kids were happy to be outside in the snow. One kid has a very specific way that he likes to sled.

“The thing I like to do about sledding is when somebody makes a curve and you go on these little paths and they are nice and smooth, you can just go way faster,” Wesley said.

The snow will continue to fall into Monday morning and some kids are very hopeful for a snow day.