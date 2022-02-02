Snow much fun! Photos show snow day play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There’s snow place like home.

As northeast Indiana was blanketed Wednesday with multiple inches of snow in the year’s first significant snowfall, some residents sent us photos of them enjoying the snow.

  • Un-brrrr-lievable amounts of snow in Columbia City. PC: Jeremy Grant
  • Friends don’t let friends play in the snow alone in LaOtto. PC: Jennifer Adame
  • Snowmen can mask up, too in the Fort. PC: Doreen Snyder
  • Oakley (L) and Finley (R) are enjoying the snow. PC: Mackenzie
  • Hello Mr. Snowman, ice to meet you! (Fort Wayne) PC: Meghan S
  • They’re flipping over snow in Ligonier. PC: Carla Trinklei
  • Sleigh all day in Pierceton! PC: Ashley Pulley
  • Up to snow good in Pierceton. PC: Ashley Pulley

As we wrap up the first round of snow today, an estimated 3 to 7 inches is expected to fall in Fort Wayne between 5 p.m. tonight and 7 p.m. tomorrow. You can stay up to date on the latest weather forecast here.

If you want to show us the fun you’re having in the snow you can submit your photos to us through the Report It tab on wane.com or on Facebook.

