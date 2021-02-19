Snow in Fort Wayne alleys slowing trash and recycling collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trash and recycling collection around Fort Wayne is “moving slowly” after an early-week snowfall led to impassable alleyways and other obstructions, the city said Friday.

Fort Wayne Public Works said in a news release that trash and recycling trucks are getting stuck in the snow in alleyways after a winter storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow Sunday and Monday.

City crews are using small plows and loaders to clear alleys but “it is a slow process” due to the amount of snow and the ice underneath it, the city said.

Residents were asked to move any vehicles parked in alleyways that may be in the way of snow removal or garbage and recycling collection.

Trash and recycling not collected this week will be collected next week, the city said. The city’s advice for residents: “be patient.”