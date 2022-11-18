FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More snow is causing area roads to become slick and hazardous which has prompted the Allen County Office of Homeland Security to issue a Travel Advisory.

In addition to slick roads, Bernie Beier, Director of the Allen County Office of Homeland Security indicated that this is the second morning there have been multiple reports of vehicles hitting deer. Snow, open fields, less daylight and the hunting season in progress has the deer population very active.

A travel advisory means that “routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.”

There have been numerous reports of crashes and slide-offs throughout Fort Wayne and surrounding areas.

Motorists are urged to slow down and leave extra time for the morning commute.

Multiple schools have delayed the start of classes. Those schools are listed here.

For weather conditions and a look at when a blast of arctic air is set to arrive can be found here.