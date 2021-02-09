Snider High School to host 30th Annual Nicholas Jazz Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools said it will host its 30th annual Jazz Festival this weekend at Snider High School.

The district said that 23 high school and middle school bands will compete for top honors Saturday as the 30th annual Nicholas Invitational Jazz Festival. Performances begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only two parents of each student performing will be admitted to the event. Tickets cost $5 each. For those unable to attend in-person, live streaming will be available.

All students and audience members will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, the district said. Additional restrictions might be necessary during the event.

Bands will be judged by a panel composed of university professors, high school directors and professional musicians. Each band will receive a clinic on jazz improvisation following their performance.

The annual festival will also celebrate the start of the Fort Wayne Jazz Educators Hall of Fame, the district said. At the conclusion of the festival, seven former directors will be the inaugural inductees into the Hall of Fame. Inductees include:

Larry McWilliams, former Director of Jazz Studies at Ball State University

Barry Ashton, former Director of Bands at Northrop High School

Ed King, former Director of Bands at North Side High School

Randy Brugh, former Director of Bands at Elmhurst High School

David Streeter, former Director of Bands at South Side High School

Kevin Drew, former Director of Bands at Leo Jr./Sr. High School

Carl Nicholas, former Choral Director at Snider High School

For more information, contact Snider Band Director Kevin Klee at (260) 437-2569 or Jazizfun@aol.com.