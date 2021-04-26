Snider High School National Honor Society students create comfort cases for foster children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School National Honor Society students partnered with Just Neighbors Family Center to create comfort cases for foster children.

Each of the 17 backpacks donated includes a blanket, stuffed animal, pajamas, a book and toiletries.

In the fall, students cleaned inside the Just Neighbors facility as well as painted and landscaped the outside. In February, they assisted the organization when new furniture arrived.

“We were able to volunteer multiple times, so a lot of us were there three or four times. When we heard about the comfort cases, we felt… I know I felt really connected to the mission that they had which really encouraged me to make the cases,” said Faith Allison, Snider High School student.

Just Neighbors Family Center said it needs about a thousand volunteers a year.