Snider graduates receive diplomas in drive-by ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Senior year may not have shaped up like many Snider High School seniors may have hoped but they still ended the year in caps and gowns.

Fort Wayne Community Schools canceled their traditional graduation ceremonies because of the gathering restrictions put in place by the state government. It was a disappointing end to an already disappointing semester for many of the graduates.

“It’s really kind of disappointing that we didn’t get to have the regular ceremony with walking at the Coliseum but it was nice for what we had,” said graduate Kara Causey. “We got a chance to be able to celebrate some kind of way.”

Although it was not the typical ceremony, what was most meaningful for some students was being able to see their teachers one last time before they move on to the rest of their lives.

“The teachers have such a great impact on my life,” said graduate Gianani Belizarie. “Being able to see them one more time is great.”

“I think they did a really good job with the music and all the teachers from all the four years telling my congratulations and waving and smiling at me,” said Carrington Cheathams. “It made me feel really special, so I liked that.”