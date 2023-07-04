Sure fireworks are noisy and fun, but one environmentally conscious couple offer an alternative.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Are your cats and dogs crawling under sofas or pacing your house when fireworks go off?

Outdoor critters aren’t particularly fond of the sound of fireworks either.

WANE 15 visited curbside gardener Crystal Parsons to check on her easement plantings and plans for the Fourth of July.

“Snakes and Sparkers,” is how Parsons responded. The kind of fireworks that don’t let off a whole bunch of noise.

It’s all about the bats that normally come visiting every evening, swooping up mosquitoes and other flying insects. She and her partner, Steve Plys of Bee Kind Home & Landscape, were given a bat house about three years ago. The wooden box sits up high in a maple tree overlooking the back area of their garden.

Crystal Parsons and Steve Plys

Bob Walton, bat expert, helping out a bat in his barn

bat house at Parsons and Plys’ home

snakes, sparklers and other smaller, carefully selected fireworks

boxes of snakes, fireworks that are easy on the ears

At their Fourth of July party today, there will be the usual fare and libations, music and a fire pit, but not your typical fireworks. Fireworks are not only noisy and can be a nuisance to the neighbors, but they emit carbon particles. Alternatives like the use of drone fireworks are coming.

Parsons believes fireworks could disrupt the bats.

“All of those big booms and big flashes and all that stuff, it really scares them,” Parsons said. “We’ve got such a beautiful colony of bats living behind us that we didn’t want to risk them hiding or even with the mosquitoes that they take in, it’s such a huge impact over here. To just miss another day of mosquitoes, it really wasn’t worth it.” No need to spray for mosquitoes when you’ve got bats, she added.

Bats aren’t the horrid little creatures you think they are. Some bats are pollinators but most around here eat insects, according to bat expert Bob Walton, who manages bat houses, rehabs bats and welcomes migratory bats at his home in northwest Allen County.

Decades ago, he and his wife, Ann, wanted to give back to nature and noticed there were “no save the bats” organizations like those that exist for other creatures and mammals.

Walton said putting up bat houses can help control the mosquito population. And it’s not just mosquitoes bats eat, “but many of the insects out there like corn borers and earworm moths.” Flying insects that chew on the leaves, bats go after those. Bats are crucial for protecting crops.

“They basically keep nature in balance for us. One of the major problems food producers or farmers have is insects destroying the crops,” Walter said.

That’s quite different from the bat’s reputation of being dangerous and full of rabies.

Since the 1960s, 33% of the U.S. bat population has been reduced and 56% of bats are on the endangered list or are candidates for it. Their numbers declined due to a loss of habitat, disease and windmills, Walton said. The destruction of bats because of windmills could end by altering the design.

The white nosed syndrome is a fungal infection. Small bats you find in Indiana “don’t have the resistance to fight off that fungus and use all their food energy to fight it,” Walton said. The disease was spread after spelunkers from Europe passed it on while visiting American caves, he added.

Walton isn’t too worried about bats going batty with fireworks. “They’ll huddle and stay in their bat houses. They’ll be OK.”

Parsons and Plys would rather be careful.

“Snakes and Sparklers is just kind of good header to bring it down to earth a little bit,” Plys said. “We don’t have to blow things up all the time, although it’s fun. We’ve got to be independent, not only for Independence Day, but independently making good choices. Not be part of a problem, but part of a solution. And making those small steps going to help us as communities grow.”