Explosion damages outbuilding on Huntington County property

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Huntington County are investigating a building explosion near the town of Andrews.

The incident happened at a property in the 6900 block of C.R. 200 North. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that there was reported building explosion on the property.

Huntington County Sheriff Chris Newton told WANE 15 there was an explosion in an unattached garage. The fire was out by 1:40 p.m., Newton said.

Investigators are not sure what led to the explosion.

C.R. 200 North was closed to traffic.