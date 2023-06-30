ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – As the 4th of July holiday approaches, you may be ready to purchase your annual supply of fireworks to celebrate the occasion. Firework sales though have been off to a bit of a slower start, thanks to the recent poor air quality.

We stopped by three local fireworks stores to check on how business has been going. All three of them say business was slower earlier this week when the air quality was unhealthy.

Justin Groves, owner of Groovy’s Fireworks, says the rainy periods we did see earlier this month also hampered business. However, business has been better than ever now as the air quality has improved. He is looking forward to a big holiday weekend. Groovy’s is hosting a car event with multiple vendors on July 3rd. He expects 1200 to 1500 people to attend, which will be a big boost to his business. Groves opened his store two years ago after first starting out doing fireworks shows for family and friends.

Interior of Groovy’s Fireworks on Coliseum.

Drake Lewton, manager of the Inferno Fireworks Huntertown location, says business is picking back up after the smoky days earlier this week. He expects a big rush this weekend ahead of the holiday. This is the 11th fireworks season for Inferno and the company has five total locations.

Interior of Inferno Fireworks in Huntertown.

Omarh Williams, a store operator with Freebie’s Fireworks, started business earlier this week and it was slow with all the smoke in place. However, it has picked up and looks to continue to do so as long as the weather cooperates. This is his second time helping out with the store location and he hopes for a big weekend where they can empty all the tables.

Interior of Freebie’s Fireworks on Coliseum.

All three stores offered fireworks safety tips when you factor in the weather we are experiencing this year.

Justin Groves with Groovy’s Fireworks says to “Maybe not do gigantic shows, you know, all at one time because that emits a lot of fog…lot of smoke. Maybe do one cake at a time, take your time, be more careful. You know, don’t light too many, like wire them together and light too many off at once. And just stay safe and maybe stay away from the grassy areas that are dry, you know, don’t want to catch anything on fire.”

Drake Lewton with Inferno Fireworks says that having knowledge of the fireworks you are using is important. It is also recommended you avoid starting the fireworks over drier grass; a flat concrete surface is more supportive.

Omarh Williams with Freebie’s Fireworks says to “Just try to enjoy yourself…be safe in doing it, have fun…try to treat it as any other day, I mean, we kind of gotta deal with it…we can’t control the weather…or the fog at this point. So let’s just try to make the best of what we got, you know, and just try to enjoy that family atmosphere for the 4th of July.”

You can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page to find out the latest forecast information in advance of the 4th of July. Be safe when handling fireworks in the coming days.