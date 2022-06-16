CHURBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) The Smith-Green Community Schools Board of Trustees will be looking for a new superintendent following the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hile who has accepted a similar position at Noblesville Schools according to an email from Jeremy Hart, Smith-Green School Board President.

“We congratulate Dr. Hile for being selected as Noblesville Schools’ next superintendent. His commitment to and success at Smith-Green Community Schools as a teacher, building administrator, and superintendent is beyond measure and he will be difficult to replace,” said Hart in a statement in the email.

Dr. Hile informed the Smith-Green community of his move to Noblesville in a YouTube video.

According to Hart, Smith-Green Community Schools will accept Dr. Hile’s resignation at the next

regular school board meeting scheduled for Monday, June 20.

The school board has agreed to hire Dr. Randy Zimmerly as Smith-Green Community Schools’ interim superintendent. Dr. Zimmerly retired several years ago after serving as Westview Schools’ superintendent for over two decades. Most recently he served for approximately eight months as interim superintendent at Fairfield Community Schools. Dr. Zimmerly, as well as others, will assist the school board in developing the superintendent application process, and establishing an interview and hiring schedule.