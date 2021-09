WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During Thursday night’s school board meeting, Smith-Green Community Schools board unanimously voted to require masks.

The 5:0 vote requires masks for students, staff and faculty until the county moves to yellow or blue for two consecutive weeks.

This announcement comes days after the school moved back to in-person learning after it went virtual due to a high number of students in quarantine.

It is unclear when the mask requirement will begin.