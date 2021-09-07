Smith-Green Community Schools returns to in-person learning

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two weeks after moving to all-virtual learning due to a high number of students in quarantine, Smith-Green Community students returned to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hile posted an update last Friday announcing the end of the all-virtual period. A representative with Smith-Green Community Schools confirmed to WANE 15 that students returned to class in person on Tuesday.

Dr. Hile also discussed the possibility of the district implementing a mask mandate to potentially lower the number of students who would have to quarantine if they are a close contact. Last week, Gov. Holcomb issued a new executive order that eases quarantine requirements for schools that require masks for students and staff.

“I know that even considering this change will cause concern for some members of our community, and I do understand those concerns,” Dr. Hile said in the video.

Prior to moving to virtual learning two weeks ago, Dr. Hile said about 30% of the Smith-Green elementary students and 20% of junior-senior students had to be quarantined.

Any changes to the district’s COVID-19 procedures, including a mask mandate, would need to be introduced by the school board.