Preliminary reports from a weekend dental clinic at the Memorial Coliseum say that about 1,100 people were treated.

The event, organized by the Indiana Mission of Mercy, began Friday with 100 chairs for any kind of procedure – including fillings, extractions, root canals and crowns.

In all, more than 1,000 volunteers were made available to event-goers, performing over $875,000 worth of dental care.

These are preliminary numbers, event officials are continuing to work on exact totals.