Small outage briefly takes out traffic light at West Jefferson and Apple Glen

Traffic waits to proceed through the dark intersection of West Jefferson and Apple Glen boulevards.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A power outage briefly impacted the traffic signal along West Jefferson Boulevard at the entrance to the Jefferson Pointe shopping center Monday.

An Indiana Michigan Power outage map showed a small outage at West Jefferson and Apple Glen boulevards impacting 13 customers in the area around noon.

The traffic signal, though, was dark. Traffic was backed up in the area.

Stop signs were placed at the intersection, and motorists should treat the intersection like a 4-way stop.

I&M showed an estimated restoration of 3:30 p.m. but power was back on by 1 p.m.