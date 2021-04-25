Small group hosts protest against the US Blockade on Cuba in Fort Wayne



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group with ties to Indiana’s “Answer Coalition” held a protest called “End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba!” in downtown Fort Wayne on Sunday.

The group was protesting the 240 measures from the Trump administration against Cuba that they believe tightened the blockade. They believe the blockade is a violation of international law because it weakens the Cuban economy and prevents the country from getting outside help.

Tha Moe, an activist at the event said of the current socioeconomic climate in Cuba, “there’s no freedom to go anywhere right now.”



For future events, the group can be reached at email indiana@answercoalition.org