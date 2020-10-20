Small businesses to get boost covering pandemic costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Small businesses in Allen County have been given an opportunity to be reimbursed for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community leaders shared the details of the new grants Tuesday.

The federal CARES Act grant money has been set aside for businesses with fewer than 150 employees. Each business can be covered up to $5,000 for expenses related to to things including personal protective equipment, sanitation products and interruption costs from rent and utility service.

“Most of our residents are employed by small businesses; they are the engine that keeps our local economy running,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry in a statement. “It’s critical to support our small businesses so our local economy can come out of this economic downturn stronger than ever.”

City and county leaders who have partnered with Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., have approved $1 million of the CARES grants to be used in the program. The grants apply to private or non-profit businesses in Allen County which opened before February 15, 2020.

“Across the community, we’ve seen business leaders adapt and innovate to safely keep their doors open. These grants can help absorb the costs of those adjustments,” John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. added “I strongly encourage small business owners to take advantage of these grants.”

Applications are being accepted through December 1, 2020 or until funds are spent. Businesses can apply at grant.gfwinc.com.