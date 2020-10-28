Small businesses get guidance through online workshops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and consumer preference, the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center (NEI-SBDC) has converted all of its workshops to an online format. The center’s four small business workshops, which are being offered in partnership with the Division of Continuing Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne, are now available on demand for a small fee.

“Aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners can now access these informative workshops from the convenience of their own homes 24/7,” said NEI-SBDC Regional Director Wes Shie. “Workshop participants no longer have to worry about potential exposure to COVID-19 by attending an in-person group workshop, or how to fit a prescheduled workshop into their busy lives.”

The four workshops currently available online include:

Essentials of Launching a Business, available for $25

Funding Options for Small Business, available for $15

Target Market Research Strategies, available for $15, and

Business Plan Fundamentals, available for $25.

The online small business workshops, which include electronic handouts, are instructed by NEI-SBDC business advisors. To learn more about these workshops, or to register for one or more of them, go to the Division of Continuing Studies’ Small Business Development Center page on the Purdue Fort Wayne website.

In addition to offering small business workshops, the NEI-SBDC also offers no-cost business counseling services tailored to client needs. For more information on these services, Northeast Indiana small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs should visit www.isbdc.org or contact the center at 260-481-0500.