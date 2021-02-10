Small businesses fear layoffs and inflation with $15 minimum wage

FILE – In this June 6, 2015, file photo, a customer, bottom, pays for goods while shopping at the Atlanta Farmers Market in Atlanta. Americans finally got a raise in 2015 after seven years of stagnating incomes, driven by big gains among the poorest households, according to information provided by the Census Bureau, Tuesday, Sept. […]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Small businesses have already had a tumultuous year with the coronavirus pandemic. Now, many fear a different threat.

According to a recent survey released by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Research Center, 74 percent of small business owners say increasing the federal minimum wage would negatively impact their business.

The director of Indiana’s NFIB, as well as a couple of business owners, said increasing federal the minimum wage will cause a domino effect of problems for America’s already fragile economy, and they can’t afford it.

“So many are just barely hanging on, we already loss thousands of small businesses if not hundreds of thousands across the country we don’t know the full impact of the fallout of COVID-19,” said Barbra Quandt, director for Indiana’s NFIB. “Anything that would make it more difficult to stay in business would be simply disastrous.”

Quandt said that the economy drives the wages and people have to remember that minimum wage is intended to be a training wage for someone who comes into a company with no experience or a high school or college degree.

“Raising the minimum wage, more than doubling it, doesn’t make sense really in any economy,” Quandt said. “Because first of all because people are who are usually employed at minimum wage are under 25 and majority are students. Certain localities have said, ‘You know what, we’re going to automate, we’re going to put in kiosk, we don’t need to pay students $15 an hour.”

WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee spoke with two local small business owners. Both of them pay over minimum wage but are still concerned that a federal minimum wage hike would lead to inflation.

“You are going to see a huge amount of inflation that everybody will probably be shocked at because I am going to have to raise my prices and everyone else is going to have to raise their prices so it’s going to spiral for inflation,” said Randy Ballinger, owner of Walnut Creek & Club Run.

Bill Pontius, owner of Copper River Cabinet Company, echoed that concern. He said out of all of the business owners he knows, he isn’t aware of any who pays minimum wage.

“For the government to come in and try to tell us where we should be, I think it’s going to hurt a lot of small businesses,” Pontius said. “You might have somebody at $14 an hour, then you bring somebody in at $15, a lot of people are going to expect a bump up. I think ultimately in the long run it will probably cost jobs.”

This was the 15th and most recent COVID-related survey released by NFIB. The association has studied small businesses for the past decade.