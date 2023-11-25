FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Want to shop small and knock a few gifts off your Christmas list? Head downtown Fort Wayne to shop small and participate in some Holly Shopping.

Shop among 48 participating retailers within the 99-block District and surrounding Broadway, Main Street, and Wells Street Corridors, or dine at one of over 50 food and beverage establishments throughout Downtown Fort Wayne. Participating shops will offer exclusive holiday discounts and provide some festive cheer to welcome the holiday season.

Trolleys and a Community Transportation Network (CTN) bus will provide transport throughout downtown to make shopping easier for participants. All transportation will run one continuous route with 15 event stops near local retail businesses.

Participants in Holly Shopping will also get to meet up with some holiday favorites Santa, Buddy the Elf, and Jovie will be all throughout downtown.

The event is completely free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information regarding the event and possible special prizes head to Downtown Fort Wayne’s website.