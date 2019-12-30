Small apartment complex planned near P.F.W. campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A small apartment complex has been proposed to be built on the city’s northeast side, in the shadow of the Purdue Fort Wayne campus.

Plans have been filed with the Department of Planning Services for Stellhorn Apartments in the 3400 block of Stellhorn Road, just east of Hobson Road.

The complex would include six buildings on about an acre of land, holding a total of 40 two-bedroom apartments. According to the plans, “the intent of the proposed development is to provide safe and affordable student housing in close proximity to PFW, Ivy Tech and other amenities.”

Stellhorn Apartments is expected to be on the agenda for the monthly Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing set to happen on Monday, January 13 at Citizens Square.