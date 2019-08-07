Slow traffic expected as parking garage expansion begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Work is set to begin on the expansion of the Civic Center Parking Garage downtown. The work could slow traffic along busy E. Jefferson Blvd.

Work will start Monday, adding 225 parking spaces to the facility surrounded by Jefferson Blvd., Calhoun St., Washington Blvd. and Clinton Street.

Making space for construction, Jefferson will be reduced to two lanes between Calhoun and Clinton through April. The northbound lane of Calhoun St. will be closed, along with the west entrance to the garage, from October 14 through February.

In a press release, the city’s redevelopment director addressed the potential stress drivers could feel around the work.

“This will undoubtedly cause frustration for motorists,” Nancy Townsend said. “However, it is absolutely necessary to maintain a safe worksite at all times so while that is and will remain the priority, we will work to minimize the disruption to vehicular and pedestrian traffic as much possible.”

The parking garage was built in the 1980’s with the option to expand. According to Fort Wayne Community Development, the time has come for that expansion.

Funding for the work was approved by the Fort Wayne Allen County Capital Improvement Board and is being managed by the Redevelopment Commission.