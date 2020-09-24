Sleepy semi driver crashes into pond off US 30

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State Highway Patrol, OSHP

Delphos, Ohio (WANE) — A semi crashed into a pond off U.S. 30 in Ohio around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, just north of Delphos, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release Larry Choice, from Fort Wayne, fell asleep while traveling east on 30. His semi ran into the median, crossed the westbound lanes, went through a fence, and ended up partially submerged in a pond.

Choice was able to get out safely, with help from the homeowner.

The westbound lanes of 30 were closed for about two hours in the area, while crews removed the semi.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss